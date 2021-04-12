  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Walk-in, drive-thru vaccination sites in Nayong Pilipino okayed

    April 12, 2021


    BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN


    The Department of Tourism (DoT) welcomed on Monday the approval of its proposal to construct walk-in and drive-thru immunization centers in a portion of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) in Parañaque City.

    “This is expected to be a game-changer in the vaccination program. The facility, which will be a public-private partnership, is expected to vaccinate at least 12,000 people a day,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

    The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases ratified the DOT-endorsed initiative to build a free and temporary vaccination center in the vacant lot of NPF which is an attached agency of the tourism department.

    “We are hoping that in 40 days we will have a temporary mega vaccination drive-thru facility in the remaining portion of the Nayong Pilipino,” Puyat said in a separate press briefing. (Alexandria San Juan)

