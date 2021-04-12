  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Angeline Quinto, survivor!

    April 12, 2021


    BY NEIL RAMOS


    Singer Angeline Quinto has won his battle against COVID-19.

    ANGELINE Quinto (FB)

    She made the announcement via a recent vlog, showing fans a copy of her latest RT-PCR test.

    “Negative, guys. Thank you, Lord. Puwede na akong lumabas (ng kwarto),” said Angeline who has been isolating herself at home for days.

    “Para po sa mga nagtatanong, maayos na maayos na po ako. At dahil rin po ‘yan sa mga tulong niyo, sa mga nagdasal para sa akin. So, sana kayo ay mag-ingat lagi. Ingatan niyo ang sarili niyo guys. Maraming-maraming salamat. God bless you and see you soon,” she added.

    She then thanked those who sent her food among other gifts while she was in self-imposed quarantine.   

