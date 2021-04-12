Rabiya Mateo dazzles in green terno

Rabiya Mateo, the country’s representative to this year’s Miss Universe pageant, looked very much like a goddess wearing a green terno created by Marlon Tuazon during a Miss Universe pre-pageant activity.
The 24-year old from Iloilo is determined to clinch the sash and crown for the country.
She told ABS-CBN News, “Sa mga kababayan ko sa Pilipinas, nandito na ako ngayon sa Los Angeles. Pinapangako ko na gagawin ko lahat ng posibleng gawin para maiuwi ulit natin ang korona sa bayan. Please po ipagdasal n’yo ako at suportahan sa laban na ito.”
The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Hollywood, Florida on May 16 (May 17 morning in Manila). (Neil Ramos)
