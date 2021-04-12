Pascual Love

SPREADING THE LOVE: Kulang na lang si Piolo Pascual in a campaign called PascualLove Live.
PascualLab, short for Pascual Laboratory, is celebrating a milestone, 75th anniversary, by way of a series of activities in line with corporate social responsibility.
The series kicked off with an online concert, “KilaboTitos,” starring Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion.
This will be followed by a collaborative digital concert between PascualLab and Wish 107.5, “PascualLove: From our Family to Yours” featuring Rivermaya and Music Hero on April 23.
Highlight of PascualLab’s 75th anniversary is an FB Live concert featuring big names in music and personalities who played roles in the company’s history.
During the event, PascualLab will launch its anniversary theme “Walang Kasing Galing,” a tribute to family love, the core and driving force of the company.
PASCUAL LABORATORIES is one of the most trusted pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines.
Its 75th anniversary focuses on the value of caring that comes from the family via its campaign “PascualLove: Care begins with family.”
PascualLab started as a small laboratory at the Tondo home of couple Isosceles and Leonora Pascual, chemists both. They developed medicines for war-related diseases during World War II.
Since then, it has grown to become one of the top Filipino-owned pharmaceutical companies, behind well-loved brands such as Poten-Cee Vitamin C, Vitex negundo L. Lagundi Leaf (ASCOF), C-Lium Fibre, and OraCare Mouthrinse.
PascualLab is also launching WellGreens Organics, a line of organic food supplements using Ampalaya, Ginger, Lagundi-Oregano, and Malunggay-Mangoosteen.
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone