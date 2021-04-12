Navotas Mayor Tiangco finally receives Sinovac jab

Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco, who initially objected getting Sinovac vaccine due to various reasons, finally received on Monday his first dose of the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Certified NavoBakunado na rin po tayo! (We’re now a certified vaccinated Navotas resident)” Tiangco said in a Facebook post after getting vaccinated at San Jose Academy.
As of Monday, the mayor said a total of 3,618 residents under priority groups are already inoculated with Sinovac’s CoronaVac and AstraZeneca.
“Malaki po ang maitutulong ng pagpapabakuna para matapos na ang pandemya, at mapaangat na natin ang ating buhay at kabuhayan (Getting vaccinated will really help in ending the pandemic and lifting our lives and livelihoods amid the crisis),” he said.
On April 5, Tiangco said he would take the Chinese Sinovac vaccine “with a heavy heart” not because of its “medical efficacy” but because of the Philippines’ issue with China on the West Philippine Sea.
Tiangco admitted that he felt “prostituted about” getting it, although he still would “proceed” to show his constituents that the vaccine is “safe.”
