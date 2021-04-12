Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill contractor in Cagayan

TUAO, Cagayan – A 56-year-old contractor was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men who barged into his compound in Barangay Fugu here at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Victim Rico Callueng was shot several times in the chest while sitting on a rocking chair in front of his house. He was declared dead on arrival at Nuestra Señora de Piat District Hospital, according to police report.
The gunmen, who were both wearing black helmets, jackets, pants, and black shoes, immediately fled on board a motorcycle after the shooting.
Crime scene investigators from the Regional Crime Laboratory Office (RCLO2) led by Lt. Elvis Bacud recovered from the site three spent shells from .45-caliber pistol.
Police Staff Sgt. George G Matalang, investigator on case, said they were eyeing work-related and personal issues as possible motives behind the victim’s killing. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
