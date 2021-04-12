Fil-Canadian betters PH mark in hammer throw

SHILOH CORRALES-NELSON

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Fil-Canadian Shiloh Corrales-Nelson eclipsed the eight-year-old Philippine record in women’s hammer throw in capturing the gold medal in the Triton Invitational 2021 at the Triton Track and Field Stadium in California.

Representing University of California (UC) Riverside as a freshman, Corrales-Nelson heaved 50.63 meters on her sixth and last throw to surpass the 50.55m national mark set by Loralie Sermona during the 2013 Asian Championships in Pune, India.

She likewise improved her personal best of 50.50m.

The younger sister of national team mainstay Zion Corrales-Nelson, Shiloh edged UC San Diego sophomore Crystal Diei (50.57m) and San Diego St’s Felicia Crenshaw (46.09m).

Shiloh, 19, also settled for silver in shot put with 13.03m behind San Diego St’s Jordyn Bryant (14.50m), while finishing sixth in discus throw with 39.11m behind eventual winner San Diego St’s Erica Grotegeer (50.59m).