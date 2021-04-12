Home
» 3 men drown in Negros river
3 men drown in Negros river
BY GLAZYL MASCULINO
BACOLOD CITY ‒ Three men drowned while gathering seashells in Himogaan river in Barangay Paraiso, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Sunday.
Police identified the fatalities as Jerry Maggada, 52, of Barangay Poblacion 2; Dwins Diare, 21, and Sundy Dorignel, 38, both residents of Barangay Poblacion 1.
Police Lt. Abundio Diaz, Sagay deputy police chief, said the three victims were swept by the strong river current while gathering seashells past 4 p.m.
Search-and-rescue operation was immediately conducted, which resulted in the retrieval of Maggada’s body around 6 p.m.
The following day, rescuers found the bodies of Diare and Dorignel between 7 to 8 a.m.
Diaz said they have not checked yet if the victims had injuries, but they were not yet bloated when they were found.