Village dad, son hacked dead by relative in Negros

BACOLOD CITY – A barangay councilor and his son were killed while their relative was wounded when they were hacked by their other relative in Barangay Ilijan, Bago City, Negros Occidental on Friday.
Police Lt. Col. John Joel Batusbatusan, city police chief, identified the fatalities as Kagawad Manuel Suriaga, 71, and his son Rene Suriaga, 44, both residents of Barangay Ilijan.
Wounded was Kagawad’s nephew Jonarie Suriaga, 47, police said.
Batusbatusan said that the suspect, 48-year-old Eleodoro Suriaga Jr., reportedly heard on April 8 the barangay councilor telling someone that he (suspect) allegedly raped his sister 20 years ago.
The following night, the suspect suddenly entered the barangay councilor’s house and allegedly attacked him with a bolo while he was preparing dinner with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
The barangay councilor tried to avoid the attack by running to the back door of the house, but the suspect chased and hacked him several times. His daughter-in-law and grandchildren managed to escape, Batusbatusan said.
Rene was at his relative’s house when he heard the commotion at his father’s house, prompting him to respond.
However, he did not know that the suspect was looking for him, and was just hiding at a guyabano tree at the back portion of the Kagawad’s house.
Batusbatusan said that the suspect then reportedly attacked Rene with a bolo several times.
The suspect’s cousin, Jonarie, also heard the commotion and went to the victims’ house, but the suspect also hacked him.
The suspect then fled bringing with him the weapon he used in the crime.
Kagawad Manuel and Rene suffered multiple hack wounds and were brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital here, where the latter was declared dead on arrival. His father later expired.
Batusbatusan said Jonarie sustained minor hack wounds.
Batusbatusan said that the suspect was arrested at the house of his sibling in Barangay Ilijan on Saturday. He will be charged with double murder.
