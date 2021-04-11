National Artists nominations

Nominations for National Artist are open. The Cultural Center of the Philippines and National Commission for Culture and the Arts will screen the nominees. After which, they will submit the names to the Palace for final approval. Yes, the President has the last say on the winners.
Early nominees are:
Writers Carmen Guerrero Nakpil, Butch Dalisay, Boy Noriega, Msgr. Rudy Villanueva (aka Renato Madrid.) Painter Rene Robles. Composer Jerry Dadap.
May I add some more names for the consideration of CCP and NCCA?
Writers Kerima Polotan Tuvera, Gilda Cordero Fernando, Lualhati Bautista, Ricky Lee, Pete Lacaba, Doy del Mundo.
Stage actress Lea Salonga.
Violinist Gilopez Kabayao.
Pianist Cecile Licad.
Ballerina Liza Macuja.
Soprano Rachelle Gerodias.
By the way, why not Carlo J. Caparas for popular literature. He authored “Ang Panday,” “Angela Markado,” “Pieta,” “Joaquin Burdado,” “Bakekang,” “Kamandag?”
