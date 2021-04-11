Ex-Ateneo star shines as Mystics pip Warriors; Heroes win

RYAN BUENAFE

ALCANTARA, Cebu ‒ Ryan Buenafe rediscovered his old magic and helped Siquijor Mystics recover from a 19-point deficit to vanquish the Dumaguete Warriors, 105-100, in the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Saturday at the Civic Center here.

After being held scoreless in the team’s defeat to KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue on Friday, the former Ateneo star scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth period, including a six-point cluster late in the game that completed the Mystics’ incredible come-from-behind victory.

Meantime, ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Heroes announced their title intention with a huge 75-61 rout of the Tabogon Voyagers in the first game – thanks largely to Dawn Ochea and veterans Reed Juntilla and Jojo Tangkay. Juntilla and Ochea shared scoring honors with 12 points each while Tangkay tallied eight points, six boards, an assist, and a block to help Lapu-Lapu City capture its first win the easy way.

ARQ was up by just eight early in the third canto but turned on the heat late in that stretch, uncorking 11 unanswered points to build a huge 25-point lead, 63-38, heading to the final period.

Buenafe added six rebounds and six assists to his name.

The Mystics also got 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals from Desmore Alcober while Miguel Castellano also notched a double-double 13 points and 12 boards.

Gene Belleza and Juan Aspiras registered 11 points apiece for Siquijor to help the Mystics even up their win-loss record at 1-1.

Ronald Roy and Regalado led Dumaguete in scoring with 18 points each while former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla tallied 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Nikki Monteclaro contributed 12 markers, two boards, and three dimes while Jerick Nacpil and Mark Doligon added 11 points each.

Siquijor will next face AQQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu (1-0) on Wednesday while Dumaguete takes on the Heroes as well on Tuesday at 2:00PM.



The scores:

First Game

ARQ-Lapu-Lapu 75 – Ochea 12, Juntilla 12, Lusdoc 10, Abad 9, Tangkay 8, Galvez 6, Senining 5, Mondragon 4, Cañada 3, Minguito 2, Berame 2, Arong 2, Regero 0, Solis 0.

Tabogon 61 – De Ocampo 9, Sombero 9, Diaz 8, Delos Reyes 8, Bringas 8, Lacastesantos 7, Bersabal 7, Vitug 3, Orquina 2, Arboleda 0, Caballero 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 38-28, 63-38, 75-61.

Second Game

Siquijor 105 – Buenafe 24, Alcober 22, Castellano 13, Belleza 11, Aspiras 11, Penaflor 9, Gooc 5, Tangcay 4, J. Buenafe 2, Rodriguez 2, Quiro 2.

Dumaguete 100 – Regalado 18, Roy 18, Mantilla 15, Monteclaro 12, Doligon 11, Nacpil 11, Velasquez 6, Gabas 5, Aguilar 4, Ramirez 0, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0.

Quarters: 23-38, 60-70, 82-92, 105-100.