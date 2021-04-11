PARANAQUE DRUG BUST: Cops kill drug pusher, seize P34-M shabu

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized some P34 million worth of shabu from an alleged drug pusher who was killed in a buy-bust in Parañaque City on Saturday night.
Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, director of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group, identified the slain suspect as a certain Richard who was the one who showed up during the buy-bust at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay Sun Valley.
“The suspect is a well-known distributor of illegal drugs within the NCR (National Capital Region) and other nearby regions,” said Medina.
“He was able to get supplies of illegal drugs from foreign national (Chinese) and Filipino/Muslim contacts,” he added.
The suspect allegedly tried to shoot it out with the PDEG operatives when his arrest was announced. Seized were five kilos of shabu with a street value of P34 million, and a handgun.
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone