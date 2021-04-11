  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    PARANAQUE DRUG BUST: Cops kill drug pusher, seize P34-M shabu

    April 11, 2021


    BY AARON RECUENCO


    Anti-narcotics operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized some P34 million worth of shabu from an alleged drug pusher who was killed in a buy-bust in Parañaque City on Saturday night.

    Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, director of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group, identified the slain suspect as a certain Richard who was the one who showed up during the buy-bust at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay Sun Valley.

    POLICE cordon off the spot in Barangay Sun Valley, Paranaque City, where a suspected drug pusher was killed during an entrapment operation that led to the seizure of some P34 million worth of shabu on Saturday night. (PNP photo)

    “The suspect is a well-known distributor of illegal drugs within the NCR (National Capital Region) and other nearby regions,” said Medina.

    “He was able to get supplies of illegal drugs from foreign national (Chinese) and Filipino/Muslim contacts,” he added.

    The suspect allegedly tried to shoot it out with the PDEG operatives when his arrest was announced. Seized were five kilos of shabu with a street value of P34 million, and a handgun.

