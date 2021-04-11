COVID-19 cases in state media jumps to 360
BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS
The number of people who got the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the government’s different media platforms climbed to 360 on Saturday and the number of deaths also rose to six, the latest count of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) showed.
Based on the April 10, 2021 update, two deaths came from the PCOO proper, two from PTV-4, one from the APO Production Unit, and another from IBC-13.
IBC-13, the last PCOO-attached agency that logged in a COVID-19 case since the lockdown started last year, now also has an active case.
Andanar went on self-isolation after discovering that he got infected.
On Saturday, he said despite already recovering, he will still take an additional five-day quarantine as a health precaution.
“I thank the Lord for this blessing of being able to overcome the virus. I am also very grateful for my family, loved ones, and colleagues, among others, for all their support and prayers while I undertook my recovery,” he said.
Andanar likewise renewed his appeal to the public to continue observing minimum health standards such as the wearing of face masks and shields and physical distancing to avoid getting sick.
“We continue to remind everyone to observe all health protocols for us to be on the road towards our collective recovery as a nation from this pandemic,” he said. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)