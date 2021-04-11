Home
2 KFR group members dead in Parañaque shootout
BY AARON RECUENCO
Two suspected members of a kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group were killed in an alleged shootout with anti-kidnapping operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Paranaque City on Friday night.
AKG director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the two slain suspects were cornered while they were allegedly conducting surveillance on a wealthy businessman.
The duo were allegedly involved in past kidnap-for-ransom activities, the recent occurred in December last year.
Estomo identified one of them as Jobert Gañares who died on the spot. The other suspect died in the hospital and is still unidentified.
He said his men conducted the operation after receiving a tip from a confidential informant that the group of Gañares was looking for another victim.
Gañares and his companion were then seen on board a motorcycle in Sucat.
“They actually detected that they were being tailed so they tried to escape. They engaged our operatives when they were cornered,” said Estomo.
Seized from them were two .45-caliber pistols.