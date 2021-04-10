Talisay, Mandaue show might in VisMin Super Cup opener

Patrick Cabahug led Talisay City with 22 points

ALCANTARA, Cebu ‒ MJAS Zenith-Talisay City and Mandaue made their title desire known to everybody by pulling off similar impressive wins at the start of the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Friday at the Civic Center here.

Mandaue was the first to make history in the fledgling pro league by scoring a 66-46 win over the Siquijor Mystics in the first game while Talisay City was hot from the start on the way to a lopsided 104-66 win over the Tubigon Bohol Mariners.

Mandaue’s win appeared easy but it needed a collective effort defensively to thwart Siquijor’s furious comeback from a 20-point defecit.

Patrick Cabahug was on fire all game long as he led the way for the Talisay Aquastars with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The former Adamson hotshot also had two rebounds, an assist, and a block in a game that was practically over by halftime, 58-32.

Jan Jamon added 14 points while Egie Mojica chipped in 11. Jaymar Gimpayan almost had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds while Jaymo Eguilos filled the stat sheet up with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Former UE star Pari Llagas paced Tubigon Bohol with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Far Eastern University products Gryann Mendoza and Al Francis Tamsi led Mandaue with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Up by just eight early in the fourth, Tamsi sparked the breakaway by scoring five of the next seven points that put KCS in front by 15, 59-44, with 4:30 left in the game.

Siquijor skipper and former Ateneo star Ryan Buenafe was held scoreless in more than eight minutes of action.







First Game

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City 104 – Cabahug 22, Jamon 14, Mojica 11, Gimpayan 10, Eguilos 9, Villafranca 8, Acuña 7, Hubalde 4, Casajeros 4, Menina 4, Ugsang 4, Dela Cerna 3, Cuyos 0.

Tubigon Bohol 66 – Llagas 19, Marquez 13, Casera 9, Dadjijul 7, Leonida 6, Montilla 5, Musngi 5, Ibarra 2, Apolonias 0, Cabizares 0, Tangunan 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 58-32, 84-52, 104-64

Second Game

KCS-Mandaue 66 – Mendoza 17, Tamsi 12, Octobre 9, Delator 6, Soliva 4, Solera 4, Mercader 3, Roncal 3, Imperial 3, Bregondo 3, Bonganciso 2, Cachuela 0, Exciminiano 0, Nalos 0, Castro 0

Siquijor 46 – Castellano 14, Peñaflor 8, Rodriguez 6, Aspiras 5, J. Buenafe 3, Belleza 3, Alcober 3, Quiro 2, Gooc 2, R. Buenafe 0, Tangcay 0, Sereño 0, Calomot 0

Quarters: 17-7, 34-20, 48-41, 66-46