

Roque in hospital for COVID treatment

By GENALYN KABILING



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque is confined in a hospital to get treatment for COVID-19.



Roque, who recently ended his quarantine after testing negative for the virus, asked for prayers as he cited the need to take “extra precaution” in the face of the COVID outbreak.



“I am now admitted in a hospital for COVID treatment. This is to say that COVID-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“I am asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with COVID-19 in the country and around the world. God bless and protect us all,” he added.

Roque first confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15. He went on isolation in a treatment facility and later in a rented place.



By March 25, the Palace official announced that his coronavirus test result came back negative and decided to end his quarantine. He physically returned to work after getting a clean bill of health from his doctor then.



Despite his latest hospitalization, Roque continued to perform his duty, including attending the virtual meeting of the government task force in charge of addressing the pandemic.



“I will announce the risk classification of the National Capital Region Plus Bubble which will be discussed in the IATF meeting today,” he said.



Roque also serves as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). The task force chaired by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is expected to make a recommendation on whether to extend or lift the strict lockdown in Greater Manila Area next week.