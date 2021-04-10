PH offers sympathies over death of Prince Philip





By GENALYN KABILING

The Philippines has offered its sympathies over the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.



Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away Friday at the age of 99. His death was announced by Buckingham Palace.



“On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deep condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Friday.

Roque noted that the Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties, adding “we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement.”



“We pray for the eternal repose of his soul and for The Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning,” he said.



Earlier, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. offered his sympathies over the passing of Prince Philip.



“Dear Ambassador Pruce, deepest sympathies for the loss of the British people and the grief of Her Majesty,” Locsin tweeted Friday, addressing British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce. The UK envoy commented on Twitter: “Thank you Mr. Secretary.”





