Duterte to address nation tomorrow

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

After days of speculations surrounding his health condition, President Duterte is set to hold his weekly “Talk to the People” tomorrow, Malacañang said.

In a text message, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte will hold his public address tomorrow.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President?) trended in social media anew early last week as Filipinos online looked for Duterte after the cancellation of his weekly public address and rumors that the Chief Executive suffered a mild stroke.

Duterte’s public address is usually held on Mondays but his expected address on April 5 was moved to April 7. It was later on canceled, fueling speculations about the President’s health.

The rumors prompted Duterte’s long-time aide Sen. Christopher Go to post photos of himself with Duterte inside his residence in Malacañang late Wednesday night.

Roque likewise explained that the weekly public address was canceled because some members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The physical safety of the President remains our utmost concern,” Roque said.

“The preparation for the Talk to the People Address entails a number of staff complement and we also take due consideration of their well-being,” he added.

Go also posted photos and videos of Duterte sitting on top of a three-wheel big bike and jogging around Malacañang Friday night.

Duterte’s last public appearance was on March 29 in a meeting with the government’s pandemic task force.