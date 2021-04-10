Andanar recovers from COVID-19

By GENALYN KABILING

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar got a clean bill of health after recovering from COVID-19.

Andanar announced that he has “fully recovered” from COVID-19 but will still take an additional five-day quarantine as a health precaution.

The Palace official confirmed on March 29 that he tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately went on isolation at home.

“I am pleased to share that I have fully recovered from COVID-19 after undergoing a 14-day home quarantine,” Andanar said in a statement yesterday.

“Despite my clean bill of health, I will still observe another five days of voluntary quarantine to ensure the safety of those around me and those I will come into contact with,” he added.

Andanar thanked God as well as family and friends for their support. “I thank the Lord for this blessing of being able to overcome the virus. I am also very grateful for my family, loved ones, and colleagues, among others, for all their support and prayers while I undertook my recovery,” he said.

He urged other people battling the coronavirus to stay “strong-willed and to be hopeful of their recovery.” He said they should trust the Lord would hear the prayers of healing and health.

Andanar renewed his appeal to the public to continue observing health precautions such as wearing mask and physical distancing to avoid getting sick.

“We continue to remind everyone to observe all health protocols for us to be on the road towards our collective recovery as a nation from this pandemic,” he said.

Andanar, while recuperating from the coronavirus infection, continued to perform his duties including hosting some of his regular programs online in recent days.