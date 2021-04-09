PBA selection vs China eyed; vaccination of all players a must

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial (seated 2nd and third from left) pose with the members of Board of Governors. (File)

In commemoration of “Araw ng Kagitingan” Friday, PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas bared his vision for [email protected], saying the league should take the initiative in getting the country back to some “semblance of normalcy”.

In a statement, Vargas, who is serving his 4th term as head of the popular professional basketball league, said his wish was for a Best-of-7 tournament between powerhouse China and a “PBA Warriors selection possibly coached by Yeng Guiao.

“I think he would be perfect to lead a courageous charge for national pride and honor”.

“I would like to see Season 46 jumpstarted with this exhibition match, the technical aspects of which could be crafted by our tournament officials. We need to give our people inspiration and hope. I will even join the team in their ‘friendlies’,” he said.

Vargas also said the first order of business is to “get all the players vaccinated as part of the country’s healing process. We need to rally our people towards a common goal. Let us all sacrifice for the greater good and for a stronger PBA. We will pivot, deliver, transform and perform”.

He called out his fellow PBA Governors, who he said are all aching to give PBA fans something to cheer about in this time of great challenge.

“Thank you Governors, for your unrelenting support and concern for the league and its fans. Let’s get the ball rolling as soon as possible!” the telecom executive said.