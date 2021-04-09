Duterte hails COVID-19 frontliners on Araw ng Kagitingan

By GENALYN KABILING

As the nation marked Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), President Duterte paid tribute to the country’s past and present heroes, including the frontliners in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The President recognized the dedication and courage of the health workers and essential frontliners, citing the Filipinos’ resolve to overcome adversities.

“I join the entire nation in commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan. This day is a firm reminder of the unyielding determination of the Filipino to prevail over all forms of adversity,” he said in a taped message during the Araw ng Kagitingan commemorative rites Friday, April 9.

“As we continue to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we take a moment to honor our selfless and dedicated our health workers and essential frontliners,” he added.

The unrelenting commitment of these COVID-19 frontliners in the pandemic fight “reflects the heroism of the warriors of Bataan that continues to inspire in us a greater sense of patriotism and solidarity during these trying times,” according to the Pesident.

Araw ng Kagitingan, a national holiday, seeks to honor the valor of Filipino troops who worked alongside American soldiers to combat the Japanese invaders during World War II.

In his message, the President also honored the heroism of the country’s forefathers who fought for the nation’s freedom. He said the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers became “the bedrock of our resolve to uphold our most cherished liberties.”

“The valor of our forebears, which was exhibited during the defense of Bataan almost eight decades ago, has left an indelible mark in our history and shaped our indomitable spirit to rise after every fall,” he said.

“Today, let us offer our deepest respect to the heroes of both the past and the present by striving to become worthy heirs to the nation that they fought and bled for,” he added.