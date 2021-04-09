Diego Loyzaga, AJ Raval star in Viva mystery thriller

BY NEIL RAMOS

A different kind of love story unfolds as Vivamax unveils “Death of a Girlfriend.”

Directed by Yam Laranas, “Death of a Girlfriend” stars two of today’s hottest young actors, Diego Loyzaga and AJ Raval.

Yam described the movie as “a mystery love story told by three suspected persons revealing different points-of-view of a brutal crime.”

Diego shared, “Yes, medyo mabigat siya pero I think very interesting din. It’s something new for viewers and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, AJ added, “Sigurado akong maiintriga kayo sa story. I don’t think it is something that you will forget easily. Exciting siya.”

“Death of a Girlfriend” follows the story of Christine (AJ) and her boyfriend Alonzo (Diego).

When she did not show up at their usual meeting place, Alonzo becomes worried. He realizes something is not right.

He then sees two suspicious people running out of the woods.

Alonzo immediately reports them to the police.

The two – a forest ranger, and a drug-dealing farmer, are interrogated by the police for the rape and murder of Christine.

But the police will also interrogate Alonzo about his relationship with Christine.

One of them is lying, one of them is covering the truth, and one of them is making up stories.

The only one who knows what really happened is Christine. She will tell the truth through forensic investigations.

“Death of a Girlfriend” opens April 30 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV and on Vivamax, available online at web.vivamax.net.