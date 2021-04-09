Ateneo launches UAAP Season 82 yearbook; relives great moments on and off courts

Ateneo fencer Maxine Esteban (center) leads the oath of sportsmanship during the elaborate UAAP opening rites at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. With Esteban are prominent athletes from various schools – some will take part in the coming SEA Games. (UAAP images)







By JEREMIAH SEVILLA



Remarkable moments made by student-athletes in the UAAP Season 82 can now be relived as host Ateneo launched an interactive yearbook on Friday morning, April 9.

The first-of-its-kind UAAP yearbook, which can be accessed through Shift Interactive’s website (http://shift-interactive.com/dev/uaap_digital_book/digital-book/), highlights the stories of victory and camaraderie among athletes and other stakeholders which happened before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The year 2020 turned out to be a year like no other. Not only did it affect student-athletes, coaches, and the staff of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, but the rest of high school, collegiate, and professional sports. Needless to say, it was an unprecedented time for the entire world,” said UAAP Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez of Ateneo.

“For Season 82 of the UAAP, what started out as an exciting season turned out to be the shortest one in recent history. However, it will also be remembered for the amazing performances displayed by our most promising student-athletes,” he added.

UST won the general championship for the fourth straight season and 44th time in league history after taking five titles each in the seniors and juniors divisions. Among the Golden Tigers’ accolades was its double crown triumph in the seniors beach volleyball.

Ateneo ruled the seniors basketball tournament, with the Blue Eagles soaring to a three-peat under coach Tab Baldwin in the men’s category, along with the swimming competitions.

UE dominated the fencing tilts, NU took the taekwondo tourneys, FEU lorded over chess while La Salle topped poomsae.

Adamson failed to cop a gold throughout the season, which was cut short as the coronavirus mess started to unfold in the country.

“They did give their ‘All For More’ in each and every game, and for both the graduating students and undergrads, it is plain to see that there’s even more that they can give of themselves in the years to come,” said Fernandez.

Videos and galleries from each UAAP event beginning with the opening ceremony which took place on September 1, 2019 up to the last game day of the season on March 9, 2020 are collated in the virtual book.

It also features the UAAP student-athletes who represented the country in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, a list of all the top performers for the season, and gives a tribute to the ones who were not able to play in their respective events.

Also contained in the yearbook are the activities done by the eight member schools to help the communities affected by the pandemic.

“May you enjoy the stories that each page tells as a testimony to what our best student-athletes have achieved and will continue to achieve,” said Fernandez.

With you, we are one in hoping that All For More transcends last year’s theme, but becomes a way forward for the future — one that we can all celebrate together.”