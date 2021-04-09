Alex Eala loses to Swiss rival for second straight time

ALEX EALA

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Swiss Simona Waltert is fast turning out to be the scourge of Alex Eala.

Unable to sustain a strong start, Eala crashed out of the W60 Bellinzona tournament in Switzerland after losing to hometown bet Simona Waltert for the second straight time, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, in the third round on Thursday (early Friday morning in Manila).

Eala, 15, raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but the 20-year-old Waltert staged a furious comeback to win six of the next seven games.

The Filipino teen tennis star bounced back in the second set as she once again went on a fiery 5-1 start and foiled her Swiss rival’s fightback this time.

Eala, however, was unraveled in the fourth game of the pivotal set when she bungled a 30-0 advantage that enabled Waltert to gain more confidence and dictate the tempo of the game.

In the quarterfinals, Waltert will face Jana Fett of Croatia.

Eala walloped Waltert, 6-1, 6-4, in their first encounter back in the W25 Manacor in Spain last month but the latter retaliated with a hard-earned 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win in their second faceoff in the W15 Manacor a week later.

“It was a good week for me here and (I) look forward to coming back,” said Eala through her Facebook page.

It was indeed a great campaign for the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar as she won two matches in her first $60,000 tourney.

Eala beat Margot Yerolymos of France, 7-6 (8), 6-2, in the opening round before pulling the rug from under 12th seed Laura-Ioana Paar of Romania, 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-0, in the Round of 32.