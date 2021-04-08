Second wind for Osang

Rosanna Roces is enjoying a second wind in her career. One assignment after the other…movies, soaps, and online films.
Osang just finished doing a movie with Megastar Sharon Cuneta, “Revirginized.” She not only found a co-star in Sharon but a good friend as well. She is forever grateful to Sharonians for accepting and supporting her.
She is about to do a movie with Superstar Nora Aunor, “Kontrabida.” She admires Nora not only for her acting but for being “totoong tao.”
“Kung Puwede Lang” is soon airing online.
Osang’s most memorable films were directed by Chito Roño and Carlitos Siguion Reyna.
Chito megged her in “Curacha,” “Ang Babae sa Bintana,” and “La Vida Rosa.”
“La Vida Rosa” gave her an Urian Award for best actress.
Carlitos directed her in “Ligaya” and “Selya”
“Selya” won an award at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Seiko producer Robbie Tan gave her the breaks in movies. She was earlier billed as Ana Maceda, but Robbie changed it to Rosanna Roces. And the rest is history.
Osang remains grateful to Robbie.
