Man wanted for raping teen cousin arrested

The ghost of the horrible sexual exploitation she suffered from the hands of her own family – her father, two brothers, and a cousin – has haunted her for years.
The wounds of that barbarous acts eight years ago were so deep but with the arrest of her cousin, this 21-year-old lady from Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya is hoping she can finally get the justice she’s crying for.
She has suffered enough for that, but she’s now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel – so to speak.
The 30-year-old cousin of the victim – also a resident of the municipality – was arrested on Wednesday by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Cicero Jandoc, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 29, Bayombong Nueva Vizcaya in 2013.
The victim’s cousin was nabbed after police authorities got wind that he was just in town so they immediately proceeded to his place to effect the arrest.
He was immediately brought to Diadi Municipal Police Station for documentation and appropriate disposition.
Though the other suspects are still at large, police are convinced the arrest of the victim’s cousin will help them in locating their whereabouts. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
