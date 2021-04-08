Jeremy Lin lauds Jordan Clarkson’s amazing season

Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Lin





By CARLO ANOLIN







Asian connection, and respect for each other.

Former NBA journeyman Jeremy Lin continues to bridge that connection with Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.

In recent exchange of tweets, Lin lauded the Filipino-American guard for his superb showing this season and hinted at the possibility of bagging the Sixth Man of the Year award with its hashtag.

“Been amazing to see what JC has been doin this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world!” wrote Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title when he was still with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The 32-year-old Taiwanese-American cager, who made waves as the “Linsanity” with the New York Knicks in the 2011-12 season, cited a New York Times report by Scott Cacciola about Clarkson and the impact he made to the Filipino basketball scene.

Clarkson, for his part, made it short but sweet, quoting Lin’s tweet: “my brother, respect!!” with the one hundred emoji.

Lin and Clarkson, who was a rookie during the 2014-15 season, were former teammates in the Los Angeles Lakers led by the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Lin recently suited up for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League in the hopes of earning a spot back to the NBA after a short stint with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Meanwhile, Clarkson, 28, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the league-leading Jazz with a 38-12 record.



