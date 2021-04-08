Belmonte beats COVID-19 for second time

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said Thursday she is now back on her feet after she again emerged victorious in her second bout with the deadly the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Ako po ay ire-release na today. Discharge date ko na po itong hapon na ‘to,” Belmonte said in a Laging Handa press briefing.
Belmonte, who tested for the second time for COVID-19 on March 29, said it was only on her 12th day in isolation when she was declared recovered by her doctors.
According to her, she developed symptoms this time unlike when she was first tested positive on July 8, 2020 when she was asymptomatic.
“Sandali lang naman ang symptoms at pagkaraan ng ilang araw ay okay naman na ako,” she said.
“Noong una kong sakit wala akong sintomas kung kaya hindi rin ako nakapag-develop ng antibodies, which is the reason I think kung bakit ako nagkasakit ulit,” she added.
As Metro mayors already got permission to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Belmonte said she is willing to be vaccinated once given clearance by her doctors.
“Siguro po sa lalong madaling panahon kung tayo’y bigyan ng clearance ng ating doctor. Alam ko, merong palugit na araw bago ka pwedeng magpabakuna pagkatapos mo gumaling sa COVID pero papakinggan ko nalang po ang payo ng aking mga doctor,” she said.
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone