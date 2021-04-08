Asong ulol

I just saw a terrifying video on Yahoo News showing a school girl in uniform being chased by a pack of stray dogs in Voronezh, Russia.
Security cameras captured the scary moment, showing the poor girl running as fast as she could.
The aggressive animals, numbering about five, caught up with her and threw her to the ground.
Happily, some passersby saw what was happening. They frightened the dogs away before tragedy could befall the hapless girl.
Why do dogs behave this way?
Dogs do suffer from anxiety attacks that affect their brain function and behaviour. In Tagalog, dogs that get crazy or display abnormal behaviour are called ulol.
In Batangas, the term is bang-aw. They run around and attack people with no rhyme or reason.
Some possible reasons why your dog gets crazy are the need for more exercise, need to reward their behavior.
Other causes could be stress, fear, separation anxiety, a change in its daily routine, injury or illness. There are many reasons why your dog might be acting crazy and it could be due to a combination of these.
Some dogs get a case of the zoomies, or a sudden burst of excess energy.
Watch out for signs, especially when your dog is calm one moment, then scared the next.
Dogs do get depressed, too.
Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.
