Steph Curry drops 41 in mesmerizing show vs Bucks

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors yells and celebrates on the court after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 6, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) ‒ Steph Curry delivered another mesmerizing MVP-worthy performance with 41 points as the Golden State Warriors took advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Curry went 14-of-21 from the field as the Warriors overturned a 10-point deficit with four minutes remaining to claim victory.

“We needed this in the worst way considering how the last 16 or so games have gone,” Curry said, referring to the Warriors’ dismal recent run of form.

The Dubs had won just four of their 16 previous games heading into Tuesday’s home game at the Chase Center, and were battered 130-77 by Toronto last week.

“We just needed a win to feel good about ourselves,” Curry added.

“It gives you confidence and it should help us build our identity. It’s big for us as we make a playoff push. It helps some of the younger guys understand what winning is like.”

The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference standings, just outside the playoff places with 24 wins and 27 losses.

Denver 134, Detroit 119

LA Clippers 133, Portland 116

Golden State 122, Milwaukee 121

Memphis 124, Miami 112.

Philadelphia 106, Boston 96

Atlanta 123, New Orleans 107

Chicago 113, Indiana 97

LA Lakers 110, Toronto 101

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers returned to top spot in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday with a 106-96 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Cameroonian star Embiid, playing in his second game since returning from a 10-game injury layoff, led from the front as the Sixers overpowered the Celtics in the third and final regular season meeting of the two teams.

Danny Green added 17 points while Ben Simmons had 12. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 10 points apiece as the Sixers improved to 35-16 to edge ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in the East.

Despite his 35-point display, Embiid believes he is still not firing on all cylinders as he works his way back from injury.

Embiid however was disgusted with his shooting performance from the free throw line. Despite making 16 of 20 attempts for an 80 percent success rate, Embiid believes it should have been more.

Although the Celtics closed the margin to 10 points at the buzzer, the contest was effectively over long before the end.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said his team had paid the price for a lack of precision.

“We were loose with our passes, we took too much of a gamble, too much of a risk and it backfired,” Stevens said.

Jayson Tatum led the Boston scorers with 20 points while Jaylen Brown finished with 17 as Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker added 14 apiece.

The defeat leaves the Celtics with a 25-26 record for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.