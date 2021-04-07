Ruru Madrid reveals secret to looking good

BY NEIL RAMOS

Ruru Madrid is among most sought leading men in showbiz.

He has starred in a string of top-rating series on GMA-7, the most recent of which is “The Gift.”

He is also one of the hosts of “All Out Sunday” (AOS).

Currently, Ruru is gearing up as lead of the upcoming GMA-7 primetime series “Lolong.”

What makes Ruru hot commodity?

Well, his looks, of course.

Blessed with chiseled good looks and fine skin, many are enamored with the actor.

His secret?

The grooming essentials from Beautederm’s Spruce & Dash collection: Beau Charcoal Soap, Lad Hair Pomade, Hugh Shaving Cream, Charcoal Charmer Face Mask, and Brawn Anti-perspirant White Spray.

He says, “Beautéderm’s Spruce & Dash collection is perfect for my very active lifestyle. I’m always on-the-go and I’m always busy at work so I have to make sure that I look and feel my best every time I face other people.”

“The entire Spruce & Dash collection gives me that extra boost of confidence that I need especially when I am having a long day. I start my day with a refreshing shower with Beau Charcoal Soap, a clean shave with Hugh Shaving Cream, a spritz of Brawn for long-lasting freshness, and I cap-off my grooming by styling my hair with Lad. I reward myself with a hot

bath at the end of the day with Beau and Charcoal Charmer to remove excess dirt from my face.”

His love for the brand led to a partnership with Beautéderm.



“It’s such a privilege and an honor to finally be a part of the Beautéderm family,” says Ruru. “I am grateful to Ms. Rei Tan for trusting me to be one of her brand ambassadors and I cannot wait for all the exciting things that we will do together.”



“Ruru is a very welcome addition to the Beautéderm family,” says the beautiful Beautéderm President and CEO. “Ruru is one of GMA-7’s premiere leading men and he is an extremely gifted actor. He also has a very strong

and potent online reach which is perfect for Beautéderm. What amazed me about him more is his professionalism and kindness. Working with him is such a breeze and a complete joy. Surely, this is the start of a wonderful

partnership.”

For other news and updates on Beautéderm and Ruru Madrid follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram, like Beautéderm on Facebook, and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.