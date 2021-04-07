Lucy Torres to run for mayor of Ormoc City

By MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

REP. Lucy Torres-Gomez

TACLOBAN CITY – Leyte 4th District Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez will run for mayor of Ormoc City in the 2022 national elections, her husband, Mayor Richard Gomez, announced Wednesday.

The mayor made the announcement during the launching of the city’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination plan and deployment which coincided with his birthday celebration.

The congresswoman, who is now on her last term as representative, was leading in some pre-election surveys for senators in the 2022 elections.

Mayor Gomez, who is now on his second term as mayor of Ormoc City, said he will seek the congressional seat that will be vacated by his wife.

“It is not hard for as long as you have the people with you, they are with you. It will be easy because good people are working here,” the mayor told his wife.

Meanwhile, Gomez shared that Ormoc is the first city in Leyte to have purchased vaccines for 90 percent of its population.

“The most effective vaccine is the first available vaccine. When a vaccine arrives, let’s have ourselves vaccinated immediately,” he stressed.

“Even if we get vaccinated, let’s continue wearing masks and observe social distancing,” he said.

As of April 7, Ormoc had only 15 active COVID-19 cases. Of the 938 cases logged, 910 have recovered.