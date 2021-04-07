Duterte’s ‘Talk to the People’ postponed

PRESIDENT Duterte

President Duterte’s “Talk to the People” media appearance on Wednesday night was postponed to avoid putting him at risk of coronavirus infection.

In his Tweeter account, Senator Christopher ‘’Bong’’ Go said the postponement was caused by reported COVID-19 cases in the Presidential Security Guard (PSG).

Go, a former Special Assistant to President Duterte before successfully running for the 24-member Senate in 2016, said even Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was found positive for COVID-19.

“However, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to PRRD’s (Duterte’s) health, Go, chairman of the Senate health and demography committee, said.

“Nasa mabuting kalagayan naman po ang Pangulo. In fact, magkasama kami kanina at patuloy ang kanyang trabaho,” Go added.

Go said he does not know the exact of number of infected PSG members.

“Ok naman ang kalusugan ng Pangulo. Kailangan lang mag-ingat, ayaw natin makipagsapalaran,’’ he added. (Mario Casayuran)