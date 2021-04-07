4 La Union towns on MECQ
BY ERWIN BELEO
SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Gov. Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III has placed the four towns of the province here under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for 14 days due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases.
Now under stricter health protocols and travel restrictions are the municipalities of Aringay, Luna, Naguilian, and Tubao.
This developed after the Health Emergency Response on Covid-19 reported that the said towns are at a Critical Epidemic Risk Level with more than 50% of their barangays having new active cases.
In an executive order, Ortega said the MECQ in the said towns will start from April 8 to April 21. It can be revoked or extended with the concurrence of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).
As of April 5, 2021 the number of active cases in the province has risen to 1,319 with an average daily attack rate of 19.75%. (Erwin Beleo)