2 dead, 15 hurt as truck plows into vehicles, houses in Quezon

TAYABAS CITY, Quezon – Two people died while 15 others were injured when a wayward truck plowed into eight vehicles and two houses on Quezon Avenue in Barangay Lalo here, Wednesday morning.
Police identified the fatalities as Jeffrey Melchor Ferreras, 31, the truck driver, of San Nicolas, Concepcion, Tarlac; and his helper Junathan Bacximen Simballa, 44, of Binondo Manila.
Injured were Jerwin Mendoza Enriquez, 42; Leonilo Sumilang Tabarina, 44; Robin de Los Reyes, 28; Digna Imatong, 68; Regidor Baasis, 43; Ramelito Calupig, 37; Jessie Palma, 33; John Paulo Lavado, 22; Jayson Palines, 27; Reynaldo Martinez, 43; Gaudencio Gutierrez, 54; Zenaida Nolasco, 46; Ricky Mesa de Araw, 50; Marissa Leonar Cagbay, 53; and Jaybee Bulangis, 12.
The wayward Izusu Elf truck was damaged as well as the other vehicles it hit – four tricycles, two motorcycles, and two cars.
The truck (YHD 913) driven by Ferreras was traversing the descending portion of the road going to the city proper at around 8:55 a.m. when it lost its brakes. It ran over the passing vehicles and rammed two houses.
The truck driver and the helper were declared dead on arrival at Tayabas Community Hospital where the other injured victims were also rushed by responding police and firefighters. (Danny Estacio)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone