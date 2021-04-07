2.4 million QC residents to receive ECQ cash aid
BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS
Around 2.4 million Quezon City residents from more than 800,000 families are set to receive cash aid from the national government Wednesday following the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) late last month.
The local government said it will hold the payout at 30 sites covering 40 barangays after receiving P2.4 billion fund.
It added the beneficiaries of the latest assistance will be based on the list and waiting list of workers and low-income families from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) as well as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Quezon City’s own SAP lists.
To avoid crowding, the local government said only 2,000 residents will be scheduled to receive the cash per day per distribution center.
The first 40 barangays whose residents are set to get the aid are the following:
• District 1: Vasra, San Antonio, Katipunan, Paltok, Mariblo and N.S Amoranto
• District 2: Payatas, Bagong Silangan, Commonwealth, Batasan Hills and Holy Spirit
• District 3: Socorro, East Kamias, Loyola Heights, Old Balara, Masagana, Villa Maria Clara, Mangga, Libis, Camp Aguinaldo, Blue Ridge A, Blue Ridge B, St. Ignatius, White Plains, Dioquino Zobel, Escopa IV, Escopa I and Escopa II
• District 4: Sacred Heart, Pinagkaisahan, Mariana, San Isidro Galas, San Vicente and Botocan
• District 5: Sta. Lucia, Capri and Gulod • District 6: Sauyo, Sangandaan and Culiat. The 30 venues for the distribution are:
• District 1: San Agustin Seminary Church; San Antonio De Padua Church; San Antonio Elem. School, Paltok Elem. School, Cong. Calalay Elem. School, and E. Rodriguez High School
• District 2: Justice Cecilia Munoz Palma HS, Bagong Silangan ES, Manuel L. Quezon ES, Quezon City University and Barangay Holy Spirit Hall Main, Faustino St.
• District 3: Socorro Covered Court, E. Rodriguez ES, Loyola Heights Covered Court, Old Balara ES, Masagana Covered Court, Libis Covered Court and Pura V. Kalaw ES
• District 4: Quezon City High School, Ramon Magsaysay HS, Mariana Brgy. Hall, San Isidro Galas Covered Court, San Vicente Elementary School and Area 6 Covered Court
• District 5: Barangay Tennis Court, Multi-Purpose Covered Court and Rosa Susano Elem School
• District 6: Greenville Covered Court, Ismael Mathay HS and Culiat HS.
The rest of the city’s 142 barangays will start aid distribution in the coming days, the local government said.
Qualified beneficiaries are requested to bring valid IDs and two photocopies of their IDs each bearing three sample signatures for verification and auditing purposes.
For representatives, they must bring valid IDs with two photocopies each bearing three samples signatures and an authorization letter together with the beneficiary’s valid ID with two photocopies.