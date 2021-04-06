GMA’s “Eat Bulaga” is proving that Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola are intelligent, wise, and sober. They give out nuggets of wisdom in “Eat Bulaga’s” Bawal Judgmental.
To think that they are comedians. As they say don’t judge by a book its cover. Bawal Judgmental.
Jose and Wally are the first admit they have gone through tough times. There are issues and controversies that they met.
Jose dishes out sound pieces of advice to Bawal Judgmental contestants. He is deeply religious, a Catholic.
Same with Wally, who is a devotee of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, the “Ina” of Bicol. Every time he survives a crisis in his life, he goes back to Naga to thanks “Ina.”
The other hosts of “Eat Bulaga” are also wise and sober. Ryan Agoncillo, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Joey de Leon, and Vic Sotto.
Ryan and Maine are La Salle Educated. Alden is a Marian devotee. He wears a Rosary bracelet all the time. Joey and Vic are serious and sober when called for. Even Paolo asks sensible questions and gives sound pieces of advice to Bawal Judgmental contestants.
