CEBU CITY – The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR Region 7) has started looking into allegations that a police station here had a secret detention cell where some arrested individuals were tortured.
Leo Villarino, chief investigator of CHR Region 7, inspected the alleged secret jail of the Sawang Calero Police Station Tuesday.
Villarino was led to an area within the police station by two women who claimed they suffered abuses from the hands of the Sawang Calero personnel.
At least 12 personnel of the Sawang Calero Police Station, including its chief Police Major Eduard Sanchez, have been relieved from their posts due to the alleged abuses.
Excluding Sanchez, 11 personnel had been charged with various cases after they allegedly extorted money from the woman whom they picked up from her house in Minglanilla, Cebu for allegedly keeping illegal drugs.
The policemen were accused of taking P170,000 from the woman who was eventually released with no charges filed against her.
But before the woman was sent home, she was allegedly raped twice by the team leader of the 10 policemen.
Villarino said the CHR Region 7 will take appropriate action if proven that the police station had a secret jail where some apprehended persons were tortured.
“That’s all we can say for now. We don’t want our next moves to be telegraphed. But we’re grateful that the police are cooperative. It is our way of helping them clean up their ranks,” Villarino said.
Villarino said the CHR Region 7 will help ensure the security of the complainants. (Calvin Cordova)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Pingback: CHR probes secret detention cell in Cebu City police station "Philippines news" Philippines Daily News