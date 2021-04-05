Western Visayas bans travelers from NCR+, 2 other cities

Travelers coming from Greater Manila Area, Cebu City, and Davao City will temporarily barred from entering Western Visayas until April 10 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has granted the request of the concerned local government unit to impose such suspension on inbound passenger travel to the Region VI where the world famous beach destination Boracay Island is located.
The decision was contained in Resolution No. 108 issued by the IATF following a meeting on Saturday, April 3.
“The request of Region VI to temporarily suspend inbound passenger travel from National Capital Region, and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Cebu City, and Davao City to said Region until April 10, 2021 as endorsed by the Department of Interior and Local Government, is hereby approved,” the resolution read.
The IATF has also authorized the National Task Force Against COVID-19 chair or his deputy to “act on any similar request for suspension of domestic inbound travel to other jurisdictions.” (Genalyn Kabiling)
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone