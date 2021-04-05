Handpicked as the new endorser of beauty brand Orabella is a sprightly young actress named Arabella.
Orabella, Arabella. Destiny must have put them together, like horse and carriage, peaches and cream, lollipops and roses.
Arabella del Rosario herself acknowledged this during a media zoom conference to announce her launch as brand ambassador.
The freshman Veterinary Medicine student at De La Salle-Araneta University said she was pleased to have been chosen by the brand, her first endorsement. She said using a particular skin care product is matter of adaptability.
‘’Hiyangan din yan kasi,’’ she said. She liked in particular Orabella’s defense factor system that includes soap, toning gel, spot solution, specialist cream, and sun care lotion.
**
DEFENSE FACTOR: Anne Acuña, marketing manager, said the products are made with natural ingredients intended to be “defense factors” against skin problems like blemishes (acne, blackheads, and whiteheads); sun damage (melasma, sun spots, and uneven color); and visible signs of aging (wrinkles, dryness, and roughness).
Orabella is a homegrown brand.
Arabella is a rising talent under Star Magic. She was last seen in the ABS-CBN series, Wild Little Love.
Pinned to the wall by a reporter’s query, the young actress admitted she’s currently in a relationship with one of Manny Pacquaio’s sons.
