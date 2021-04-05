NCR+ mayors urged to post list of aid beneficiaries

Poor residents of National Capital Region (NCR) and four neighboring provinces stand to receive a minimum of P1,000 financial aid or its equivalent in-kind assistance from the national government following the imposition of the week-long enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that started on March 23.
The “one-time’ assistance can go as high as P4,000 for a maximum of four qualified family members.
But for them to receive financial assistance, town and city executives, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), have to issue executive orders and come up with the list of beneficiaries.
DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece Jr. said the additional requirement is that the list of beneficiaries should be posted either visibly in their areas or in the social media.
The assistance from the national government, which would be sourced from the P22.9 billion as approved by President Duterte, was expected to be released on Monday for those in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan.
On April 4, DILG Undersecretary and poskesperson Jonathan Malaya said giving cash assistance would be more preferential since in-kind aid will entail a more circuitous process. (Chito Chavez)
