LeBron James, Tune Squad on a new mission in new ‘Space Jam’ trailer

LEBRON JAMES (File)





By CARLO ANOLIN



The new “Space Jam” film featuring NBA superstar LeBron James has dropped its latest trailer Sunday.

The first full trailer, posted on different social media channels, showed James’ newfound talent in acting after being sent to an unknown digital domain, even becoming animated himself alongside the iconic Looney Tunes characters.

“Welcome to the Space Jam!!’ wrote the Lakers star on Instagram. “What in the matrix hell did I get myself into?!?! LET’S GO!!!!” he added, accompanied with lots of emojis hinting at Bugs Bunny and “King James” himself.

In the film, the 36-year-old James is on a mission to assemble his own elite team to rescue his son Dom (Cedric Joe), eventually settling for the Tune Squad consisting of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, the Road Runner, Speedy Gonzales and Taz, among others.

The evil Goon Squad, which seemed to have superpower abilities, will be their opponent in an attempt to escape the “Server-verse” created by a rogue artificial intelligence named AI G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle, best known for playing as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

NBA stars, sports personalities, and celebrities in Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Danny Green, Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan also expressed their excitement and support for James’ new film.

Produced by Ryan Coogler, director of “Black Panther,” and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a new installation of the classic film “Space Jam” originally portrayed by NBA legend and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. It is set to premiere on July 16.