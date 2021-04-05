Just got lucky!

It’s official: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are now husband and wife.
The couple made the announcement on social media over the weekend, posting a photo of them wearing their wedding rings.
Jessy’s caption read: “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.” – Matthew 19:6
As if that isn’t enough, she vlogged about it as well.
Seen in the video titled “Our Intimate Wedding” were Luis’ mom, Vilma Santos-Recto, his dad, Edu Manzano, and younger brother, Ryan Christian Santos Recto.
Jessy wrote in the description box, “Hopefully, after watching the video, you’ll have huge smiles on your faces and only feel love because with everything that’s been happening in the world, that’s all we want, to share the love and spread some joy to everyone.”
Prior, rumors about the two having already tied the knot made the news, particularly after Angeli Pangilinan, Gary V’s wife, congratulated the two on social media.
Adding fuel to the fire is a picture of them taken at a resort in Batangas.
But the couple kept mum about it until their recent joint announcement.
