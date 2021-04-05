GMA launches I Heart Movies

GMA Network raises the bar in viewing experience anew as it rewards its audiences with the launch of the newest digital channel I Heart Movies this Monday (April 5).

A fun and energetic channel for the young and young-at-heart, I Heart Movies is set to give movie enthusiasts a new way to celebrate their relationship with cinema from the comfort of their home.

From romance, drama, horror, action, to comedy, “I Heart Movies” offers a wide variety of free-to-air and all-time favorite Pinoy and foreign titles that will capture the viewers’ hearts and touch the lives of the audience.

The channel introduces four movie blocks – Timeless Telesine, Takilya Throwback, Block Screening, and Pinoy Movie Date – each composed of movies for all ages.

Timeless Telesine presents various GMA Telesine stories that are engaging and top-notch quality movies that were made for television.

Meanwhile, Takilya Throwback features local classics from the ‘70s to early 2000s.

In Block Screening, hit foreign movies await viewers.

Lastly, widely-followed contemporary Filipino movies will air on the Pinoy Movie Date block.

“We want to provide the Filipino audience a one-stop shop, ‘freemium’ digital channel, which is readily accessible and offers a mix of foreign and local film features especially during this period of pandemic when viewers crave for entertaining content while in the convenience of their homes,” said GMA First Vice President for Program Management Jose Mari Abacan.

“We are now contending with a fickle-minded audience. The pandemic has given birth to an abundance of content and through the advent of OTT platform services, viewers are now spoilt for choice; where to watch; and when to watch. By offering a more diverse line-up of movies, we hope to provide a free TV alternative for everyone,” he added.

Catch I Heart Movies on Channel 5 in GMA Affordabox and GMA Now. It will also be available on other digital TV boxes.

For more details, visit www.gmanetwork.com.