Fil-Am trackster finishes 2nd in Clermont invitational tilt

KRISTINA KNOTT

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Fil-American trackster Kristina Knott boosted her bid for an Olympic spot with a silver medal finish in the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Clermont, Florida over the weekend.

Knott, a double gold medalist at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, clocked 11.36 seconds in the women’s 100 meters to settle for second behind Angela Tenoria who timed 11.33sec.

Knott also finished runner-up in the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin last week.

Her time in Clermont, however, was a bit better than the 11.54sec she set in Texas relays.

Knott is best known for breaking the 33-year-old national record of Lydia de Vega-Mercado by clocking 11.27sec at a race in Iowa last year.

Aside from a possible berth through universality, Knott can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics if she breaches the standard time of 11.15sec.

She has few more races scheduled in Florida, including the Miramar Invitational and another race in Gainesville.