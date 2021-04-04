Duterte: Easter means new beginnings

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte hopes that the promise of Easter will inspire the public to remain optimistic for new beginnings especially after the suffering brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte made the statement as he joined Filipino Christians in celebrating Easter Sunday.

In his message, Duterte hoped that Easter, a cornerstone of Christianity, guides everyone in pursuing shared aspirations for a better and safer future for Filipinos.

“We are joined together in the spirit of victory through the Resurrection of Christ. The glory of Easter gives us all a profound message of hope in the midst of suffering and an assurance of triumph over adversity,” he said.



“As we collectively strive to overcome the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, I trust that the promise of salvation will inspire us to look ahead for new beginnings and move forward with stronger faith and compassion for others,” he added.

Meanwhile, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the momentous Resurrection of Christ gives rise to people’s spiritual renewal.

“This momentous event gives rise to our spiritual renewal, so we may experience rebirth and renewal walk and receive the promised salvation in Heaven and be with Christ and God,” he said.

“Let us renew ourselves and draw inspiration from this sacred occasion that even in the face of adversities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, we will always have faith in a new life, a new hope, and a new future for us all,” he added.

Andanar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, hoped that the public will remain optimistic that the country will be able to overcome the threat of the global health crisis while staying true to minimum health standards.

“Let us be optimistic that we will rise and recover as one global community from COVID-19 while we continue to follow health protocols to ensure that we protect ourselves and those around us,” he said.