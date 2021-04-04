  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    ‘Abdul-Jabbar’ arrested for rape in Nueva Vizcaya

    SOLANO, Nueva Vizcaya – A 54-year-old man, whose alias is the surname of an NBA legend, was arrested on Black Saturday for allegedly raping a minor here last year.

    Police identified the suspect as Alfredo Tamayao Tuliao, alias “Abdul Jabbar,” a native of Cagayan and a resident here.

    Tuliao peacefully surrendered to the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Solano Municipal Police Station when he was served a warrant of arrest for rape at his house.

    He allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in this town at the height of the Luzon-wide community quarantine in May 2020.

    Police said the suspect will be turned over to the court which recommended a P200,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

    Tuliao is the top most wanted person on the provincial level, police added. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

     

