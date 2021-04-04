2 soldiers killed in Negros ambush

By GLAZYL MASCULINO



BACOLOD CITY – Two soldiers were killed in ambush by the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Cambaga, Barangay Yao-Yao, Cauayan, Negros Occidental last Saturday.



According to Major Cenon Pancito III, spokesperson of 3rd Infantry Division (ID), the two soldiers from the Army 15th Infantry Battalion (IB) came from their Community Support Program (CSP) activity in the area when unidentified armed men opened fire at them on their way back to the camp.



Pancito said the soldiers, who were part of the intelligence section of the Army, were on board their motorcycles, when the ambush happened. “They were not in combat mode and even not in their uniforms, but the NPAs are waging deceptive tactics to attack them,” he added.



Pancito believed that the NPAs still have militiamen on the ground giving them information, thus the attack happened, as they have probably monitored the movement of the soldiers.



He said they cannot yet release the names of the casualties as their families have not yet been informed about the incident.



Pancito said they honored the bravery and dedication of their fallen comrades, who contributed to the peace and order in the area, which he claimed to be a guerilla zone.



The ambush came a week after 10 suspected rebels were killed in an encounter between the 62nd IB and NPA in Barangay Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental last March 23.



