Reviving showbiz talk shows

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Just a thought. Why not revive showbiz talk shows. Not on Kumu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube. But on Free TV, or at least Cable.

Some suggestions:

Revive the triumvirate of Ricky Lo, Butch Francisco, and Lolit Solis.

Remember them?

They were such a hit on GMA’s “Star Talk.”

Cristy Fermin on TV5’s “Cristy Ferminute.” Cristy inherited Inday Badiday’s title “Intrigue Queen.”

I long to see Boy Abunda on ABS-CBN. He was a pleasure watching in “Bottomline,” “Inside Cinema,” and “The Boy Abunda Show.”

Surely, a lot of people will agree when I say it’s about time showbiz talk shows are revived.