    Reviving showbiz talk shows

    April 3, 2021

    BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

    Just a thought. Why not revive showbiz talk shows. Not on Kumu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube. But on Free TV, or at least Cable.

    Some suggestions:

    Revive the triumvirate of Ricky Lo, Butch Francisco, and Lolit Solis.

    Remember them?

    They were such a hit on GMA’s “Star Talk.”

    Cristy Fermin on TV5’s “Cristy Ferminute.” Cristy inherited Inday Badiday’s title “Intrigue Queen.”

    I long to see Boy Abunda on ABS-CBN. He was a pleasure watching in “Bottomline,” “Inside Cinema,” and “The Boy Abunda Show.”

    Surely, a lot of people will agree when I say it’s about time showbiz talk shows are revived.

