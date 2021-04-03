Reviving showbiz talk shows

- Home
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
Just a thought. Why not revive showbiz talk shows. Not on Kumu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube. But on Free TV, or at least Cable.
Some suggestions:
Revive the triumvirate of Ricky Lo, Butch Francisco, and Lolit Solis.
Remember them?
They were such a hit on GMA’s “Star Talk.”
Cristy Fermin on TV5’s “Cristy Ferminute.” Cristy inherited Inday Badiday’s title “Intrigue Queen.”
I long to see Boy Abunda on ABS-CBN. He was a pleasure watching in “Bottomline,” “Inside Cinema,” and “The Boy Abunda Show.”
Surely, a lot of people will agree when I say it’s about time showbiz talk shows are revived.