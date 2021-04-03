PH included in UK travel Red List

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS



The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) respects the decision of the United Kingdom (UK) to include the Philippines in its Red List, saying the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country made the monarchy’s move understandable.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay made the statement after Downing St. moved to add the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh in its Red List starting 11 a.m. April 9, Philippine time.



In a tweet, Dulay acknowledged the decision of the UK and advised Filipinos who had plans to go to the said country to call their airlines.



“PH has just been added to the UK Red List (i.e. travel ban to the UK) together with Kenya, Bangladesh & Pakistan. Understandable, with our current surge,” he said. “Filipinos going to the UK should reach out to their airline/travel agent,” he added.

In a video announcement, British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce explained that due to the Red List, Filipinos, or anyone traveling from the Philippines, will not be allowed to enter the UK starting April 9 unless they are British or Irish nationals.

Third-country nationals, including Filipinos, who have residence rights in the UK will also be allowed to enter the UK but will have to undergo quarantine.



“Even in these cases you will be required, in England, to undergo hotel quarantine after your arrival, if you have departed from or transited through the Philippines in the preceding 10 days,” he said.



Pruce said they are awaiting confirmation from the Devolved Administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland on whether they will also adopt these measures. The UK Embassy in Manila will provide further details in due course.



